    Shaver series 3000

    Wet or Dry electric shaver

    S3122/51
    • Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort
      Fresh shave, More comfort

      Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

        Fresh shave, More comfort

        • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        • ComfortCut blades
        • Pop-up trimmer
        • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
        The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

        Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

        Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

        Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

        In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

        Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

        Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

        Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the handle on this wet and dry electric shaver provides extra grip in the shower or at the sink.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          5D Pivot & Flex Heads
          Styling
          Pop-up trimmer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          1 level battery indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          • Unplug before use
          • Cordless use only

        • Design

          Color
          Shiny Black
          Handle
          • Ergonomic grip & handling
          • Non-slip rubber handle

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

