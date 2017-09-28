Search terms

    Convenient, close shave

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      SW3700/07

      Convenient, close shave

      Choose the path to a close, convenient shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      Shaver series 3000
      Shaver series 3000
      Shaver series 3000

      Dry electric shaver

      Convenient, close shave

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        40 min / 13 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        2  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars R2-D2

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

