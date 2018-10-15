2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Comfortable and discreet
Unique Philips Avent breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.
2 day pads
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
4.4
of 5
77
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
thestarkemama
15/10/2018
US
Nursing mama's best friend!
There is nothing about these pads that I DON'T like! I'm fortunate enough to exclusively breastfeed my 6 month old and have a great supply, which also means a lot of leaking. These pads are the actual best of all the ones I've tried--they are thin, soft, and absorbent without feeling squishy and slimy in the morning. They are the least noticeable under clothes of all the ones I've used, but best of all, they STAY IN PLACE! The sticky part that you put against your bra keeps the pad in place, even overnight. Thank you to WeeSpring Panel for providing me with these pads to try!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Momof4babies
03/10/2018
US
Great, thin pads!
After nursing 4 babies, I’ve used my share of nursing pads. The Avent Maximum Comfort pads are the best disposable pads I’ve used. They’re much thinner compared to other disposable pads, and super thin compared to reusable pads. I had no issues with seeing extra lines through my shirt. I like that they actually stay put in my bra once you stick them in. I flipped my nursing bra down and up all day to feed my baby and they stayed stuck right in their place. Another bonus, they don’t make the crinkling noise that some pads make when you’re moving them around. As far as softness, these are definitely the softest disposable pads I’ve used. They seem to absorb any dripping milk quickly and feel pretty dry to the touch so they’re not sticking to your breast, which is a must with sore nipples! The absorbency was great. I tend to have a large supply and an overactive letdown, but I felt that these kept up with me. I haven’t had any issues with leakage, even overnight, which is when I usually wake up soaked with other pads. Sometimes I feel like pads trade thinness for absorbency, but that wasn’t the case here, they managed to deliver both. All in all, a great disposable nursing pad option. I did receive these pads from the weeSprinf Parent Panel, but all opinions expressed are my own.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Gtpollack
03/10/2018
US
Nice and comfortable
Really nice and comfortable. They have a really nice shape and don’t show up under T-shirt’s. They seem to be really absorbant as well. I almost forgot that I had pads in. These were provided free as part of the WeeSpring parent panel!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.