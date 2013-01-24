Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Niplette™

    SCF152/01
    Avent
    Avent
    Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples
      Philips Avent Niplette™

      SCF152/01
      Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples

      The Niplette™ helps moms with flat or inverted nipples to breastfeed.This unique and revolutionary instrument provides an easy, non surgical and long lasting solution. In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect.

        Niplette™

        Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples

        Clinically proven results*

        • A non-surgical approach
        • For flat or inverted nipples
        • 1 Niplette and 2 Breast pads
        A device for flat or inverted nipples

        A device for flat or inverted nipples

        Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.

        A simple procedure

        A simple procedure

        The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out the user after carefully separating the syringe from the valve can continue with their normal activities and wear the Niplette discreetly inside the bra. The Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.

        Ideal use before or in the first 6 months of pregnancy

        Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8-hour periods per day or night*. If breasts are not too sensitive it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over, if this is the case the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.

        Clinically proven results

        Clinical trials* have been carried out on the Niplette proved success in achieving a permanent correction to flat or inverted nipples, whether the condition existed since puberty, or was as a result of breast reduction surgery. Provided they had not undergone breast surgery, pregnant women who had been concerned about breast feeding all went on to breast feed successfully. A permanent correction is normally achieved in between one and three months of continuous use.

        Additional information

        Niplette will not function once milk flow comes in fully. However by then baby will have become used to succesfully latching on to the nipple.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Niplette
          1  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Discreet design
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Before Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months
          • Breastfeeding initiation phase

        • Ease of use

          Easy concealing under clothing
          Push syringe to release vacuum

        • Easy to clean

          Clean in hot soapy water
          Yes

        • Functions

          Solution for flat nipples
          Use gentle suction

        • Material

          Niplette
          Polypropylene
          Breast pads
          Dermatologically tested

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pages 46–49

