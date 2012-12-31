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    • Sterilize on-the-go Sterilize on-the-go Sterilize on-the-go

      Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Bags

      SCF297/05

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Sterilize on-the-go

      Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilized in the microwave in just 90 seconds.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $21.95

      Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Bags

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      Sterilize on-the-go

      Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

      • Sterilize on the go
      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Easy to use
      • 5 bags for 100 cycles
      Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

      Microwave steam sterilizing ready in just 90 seconds

      Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

      Kills 99.9%** of germs

      Kills 99.9%** of germs

      Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.

      Check box to record bag use

      Check box to record bag use

      Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

      Safe handling zone for safe pick up from the microwave

      Safe handling zone for safe pick up from the microwave

      Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

      Up to 100 microwave steam sterilizing uses per pack

      Up to 100 microwave steam sterilizing uses per pack

      Each pack of microwave steam sterilizing bags includes five individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilize baby bottles, breast pumps and other accesssories up to 100 times in just one retail pack.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Bag capacity
        Sterilize up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
        F-box dimensions
        215 x125  mm
        Bag dimension
        278mm x 210mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Material

        Bags material
        infoPET12, CPP60

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer bag
        5 bags

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

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      Accessories

      • Avent Comfort breast shell set

        Comfort breast shell set

        SCF157/02

        $29.95*
      • Avent Nipple Protector

        Nipple Protector

        SCF156/00

        $14.95*
      • Avent Nipple Protector

        SCF156/01

      • Avent Breast pads

        SCF155/06

      • Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        SCF154/50

      • Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        SCF154/40

      • Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        SCF154/24

      * Suggested retail price

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      • At a microwave wattage of >1100 W
      • *Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
      • **Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

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