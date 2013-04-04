Feel refreshed, with crisp and pure tasting water New Micro X-Clean filter reduces taste impairing substances and more.
Microfiltration Digital timer Dust-proof spout
Suggested retail price: $49.95
Microfiltration Fits in fridge door Digital timer
Microfiltration Fits in fridge door Digital timer
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water
Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, lead, and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA. Digital timer
Reminds you when to replace the filter so you always have great tasting water. Fits in fridge door
Space saving slim design Economical and eco-friendly
At a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Before filtration After filtration Prolongs the lifetime of appliances
by preventing limescale build-up
Our Micro X-Clean filter family
More from Philips Water Solutions True-boiling hot water Real-time TDS monitoring Alkaline remineraliser PFOA reduction >99%, Fluoride reduction >99.5%*. Store one of two purified water jugs in the fridge for purified chilled water. Sparkle Up! Chilled water (6℃) Hot water in seconds Micro Filtration Softening+ UV-C LED purification Hot water in seconds Chilled water on demand Micro Filtration Softening+ Compact size No plumbing required 3.0L effective capacity Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics Type-C USB rechargeable Usage-based filter reminder Filter Cartridge AWP225 good for 100L filtered water 18/8 stainless steel bottle Smart lid with UV-C LED Keeps cold for 24 hours Keeps hot for 12 hours Monthly charge via USB
Get support for your water filter jug
Get support for this product
Find the right filter for your water jug
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.