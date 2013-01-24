Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2yrs warranty

    • 30 day free returns

    • 2-7days delivery

    • Free Delivery on orders over $100

    GoZero

    Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

    AWP2788BK/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere! Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere! Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      GoZero Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

      AWP2788BK/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

      Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      GoZero Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

      Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

      Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

      Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

      Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      GoZero Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

      Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

      Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hydration bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        GoZero

        GoZero

        Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

        • 20oz/590ml
        • UV sterilization
        • Stainless steel, insulated
        • Matte black

        Stay hydrated with a cleaner bottle and worry-free water

        A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*

        Bottle remains clean and water stays fresh

        The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.

        Easily recharge the bottle with the magnetic USB cable

        The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.

        Safe drinking water without relying on bottled water

        Safe drinking water anytime and anywhere, without the cost or the waste of bottled water.

        Double-wall insulation keeps the temperature for hours

        Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.

        Food grade stainless steel bottle

        The bottle is made of 18/8 food grade stainless steel. Durability and safety guaranteed.

        Dishwasher-safe

        All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter and the cap.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle capacity
          590ml/20oz
          Bottle material
          18/8 stainless steel
          Thermal insulation
          • Keeps cold for 24 hours
          • Keeps hot for 12 hours
          Color
          Matte black
          Lid material
          BPA-free
          Battery
          Rechargeable lithium battery

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Independently tested under laboratory conditions. Up to 99.999% of bacteria, and up to 99.9% of viruses.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations