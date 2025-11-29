2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AWP2980WH/79
Instant filtration - set up anywhere
This product is replaced by ADD5912WH/37 with PFAS PRO filter
3.0L effective capacity
Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics
Type-C USB rechargeable
Usage-based filter reminder
Filter Cartridge AWP225 good for 100L filtered water
Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Awards
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
AnthonyHedonist
29/11/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
The best little filter ever!
Wow! I can’t believe I lived without this filter. It does everything it’s supposed to, and does it well. I can not recommend this more.
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2024-10-29
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2024-10-29
Glenny1857
24/02/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Stylish and Easy
We absolutely love our water filter. Looks great and is so easy to use. Great features.
Pros
Easy to use, m odern and attractive.
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2023-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2023-01-24
Marnimar
19/11/2023
Australia
Nice tasting water and reliable appliance
It was a nice decision to purchase this. The chargeable feature is also amazing. The size is also perfect. Love the color too.
Pros
Pure tasting water, fast water dispenser, great quality, delivered in great condition
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2023-10-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere
Date of Use 2023-10-19
Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900