ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Instant filtration - set up anywhere

AWP2980WH/79

4.3

| (12) Reviews

1 award

Instant filtration - set up anywhere

This product is replaced by ADD5912WH/37 with PFAS PRO filter

See all benefits

Fits in most fridge doors. Enjoy cold and filtered water on demand.

Instant filtration - set up anywhere

  • 3.0L effective capacity

  • Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics

  • Type-C USB rechargeable

  • Usage-based filter reminder

  • Filter Cartridge AWP225 good for 100L filtered water

3L large volume water tank

Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*

Flip top lid for single-handed refill

Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-1679673

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

12

Reviews

3

29/11/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

The best little filter ever!

Wow! I can’t believe I lived without this filter. It does everything it’s supposed to, and does it well. I can not recommend this more.

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2024-10-29

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2024-10-29

24/02/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Stylish and Easy

We absolutely love our water filter. Looks great and is so easy to use. Great features.

Pros

Easy to use, m odern and attractive.

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2023-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2023-01-24

19/11/2023

Australia

Australia

Nice tasting water and reliable appliance

It was a nice decision to purchase this. The chargeable feature is also amazing. The size is also perfect. Love the color too.

Pros

Pure tasting water, fast water dispenser, great quality, delivered in great condition

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2023-10-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2980WH Instant filtration - set up anywhere

Date of Use 2023-10-19

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900