Just fill, twist and press! Transform water into fresh, chilled sparkling water in seconds, with customizable carbonation levels for your personal perference.
Cold water down to 6°C
Deliver chilled water down to 6°C at a simple touch of the screen, enhancing the taste of your sparkling water with more tongue-tingling bubbles.
Hot water in seconds
Instant heating technology dispenses filtered hot water within seconds, catering to your specific needs with multiple temperature settings from Ambient, 40°C, 70°C, 80°C, 90°C to 100°C*.
Hot water temperature settings are measured at the heating element, not the dispensed temperature. This appliance is not calibrated for commercial or scientific use. Temperatures may vary.
Micro-filtration technology
Featuring the advanced Micro X-Clean Softening+ filter, instantly transforms tap water into crisp and purer-tasting water by reducing chlorine, limescale, microplastics, and other harmful substances efficiently.
UV sterilization
The built-in UV-C LED disinfection* activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the filtered water tank by up to 99.9%**.
*Only applicable for specific models. **Tested by international certification and testing agency under laboratory conditions.
Our Micro X-Clean filter family for ADD5980M and ADD5910
