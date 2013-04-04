Search terms

      ADD5962BK/79

      Enjoy pure tasting water. Hot, Cold, Ambient, Still, Sparkling

      Sparkling
      Cold
      Hot
      Sparkle up your life

      Sparkle up your life


      Just fill, twist and press! Transform water into fresh, chilled sparkling water in seconds, with customizable carbonation levels for your personal perference. 

      Cold water

      Cold water down to 6°C

       

      Deliver chilled water down to 6°C at a simple touch of the screen, enhancing the taste of your sparkling water with more tongue-tingling bubbles.

      Hot water in seconds

      Hot water in seconds

       

      Instant heating technology dispenses filtered hot water within seconds, catering to your specific needs with multiple temperature settings from Ambient, 40°C, 70°C, 80°C, 90°C to 100°C*.

       

      Hot water temperature settings are measured at the heating element, not the dispensed temperature. This appliance is not calibrated for commercial or scientific use. Temperatures may vary. 

      Micro filtration

      Micro-filtration technology


      Featuring the advanced Micro X-Clean Softening+ filter, instantly transforms tap water into crisp and purer-tasting water by reducing chlorine, limescale, microplastics, and other harmful substances efficiently.

      Uv sterilization

      UV sterilization

      The built-in UV-C LED disinfection* activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the filtered water tank by up to 99.9%**.

       

      *Only applicable for specific models.
      **Tested by international certification and testing agency under laboratory conditions.

      Our Micro X-Clean filter family for ADD5980M and ADD5910

      Taste improvement
      Taste improvement
      Add softeners
      Add softeners

      Get support for your water station

      Repair image

      Get support for this product

      Find the right filter for your water station

      Find your ideal
      water filter solution 

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

