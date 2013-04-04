Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      soda maker masthead

      Sparkle up
      your life!

      Discover more
      Find Soda Recipes
      refreshing sparkling banner

      Refreshing sparkling water anytime, with Philips soda maker


      All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press!

      Discover more
      create sparkling banner

      Create sparkling water the way you like it


      Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue tingling bubbles.

      sleek design banner

      Sleek design never goes out of style


      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home style.

      bpa free banner

      BPA-free

      1L BPA-free PET carbonating bottle included

      Get inspired by easy recipes with Philips soda maker!

      receipe1
      receipe1
      receipe1
      receipe1
      Explore Recipes

      More from Philips Water Solutions

      Let's connect

      Facebook >

      Instagram >

      Youtube >

      LinkedIn >

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.