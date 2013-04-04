One CO 2 Cylinder included BPA-free PET bottle No electricity required
Dishwasher safe bottle Adjustable carbonation level No electricity required
BPA-free PET bottle No electricity required
Refreshing sparkling water anytime, with Philips soda maker
All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Create sparkling water the way you like it
Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue tingling bubbles. Sleek design never goes out of style
Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home style. BPA-free
1L BPA-free PET carbonating bottle included
Get inspired by easy recipes with Philips soda maker!
