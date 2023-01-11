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    • Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling
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      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Precision Boiling

      ADD6920BK/79

      Overall rating / 5
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      Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling

      The original. Set any temperature from ambient to true boiling in 1° increments - perfect for every tea, coffee or recipe. Aquaporin Inside™ RO removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. Two jugs included. No plumber needed. Just plug in.

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      Suggested retail price: $999.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Precision Boiling

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      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Pure Mineral Water Station | Precision Boiling

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      Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • True-boiling hot water
      • Real-time TDS monitoring
      • Alkaline remineraliser
      • PFOA reduction >99%, Fluoride reduction >99.5%*.
      • Store one of two purified water jugs in the fridge for purified chilled water.
      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

      100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

      100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

      Ambient, 45°C, 100°C presets. Variable temperature control by 1°C increments from 45°C to 100°C. True Boiling is achieved inside the heating element.

      Reject water management & TDS monitoring

      Reject water management & TDS monitoring

      Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.

      2x purified water jugs

      2x purified water jugs

      This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Soluble lead reduction
        Yes
        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Lead reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        Recommended filter lifetime
        12 months***
        PFOS reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        Drain ratio
        75% (3:1)
        Filration precision
        Down to 0.0001 micron
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        PFAS reduction
        Yes

      • Heating performance

        Heating method
        Instant heating

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        All-in-One AQP RO filter
        All-in-One AQP RO filter

      • General specifications

        net weight
        8  kg
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        230*374*427  mm
        gross weight
        11  kg
        Input water temperature
        5-38 degree Celsius
        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        Heating Type
        Instant heating
        Applicable inlet water
        Municipal tap water
        Product color
        Matt black
        Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
        565*355*530  mm
        Purified water jug
        Yes

      • Main parameters

        Color
        Black
        Applicable water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Rated Power
        2100  W
        Inlet water pressure
        0-0.06
        Voltage and frequency
        220V/50Hz
        Rated water flow
        0.2  l/min

      • Country of origin

        Water dispenser
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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