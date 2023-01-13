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Discontinued

Water filter pitcher

AWP2936BLT/79

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Bright white
Bright white
Mint green
Mint green

Feel refreshed,

Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.

See all benefits

with crisp and pure tasting water

Feel refreshed,

  • Microfiltration

  • Fits in fridge door

  • Digital timer

Get the best out of your water

Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Flip top lid for single-handed refill

Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3

13/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Jug water filter

Best buy of the year ! Highly recommend as the water tastes completely different.

Pros

Bought two

Cons

1 jug doesn’t do it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2936WHT Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2022-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP2936WHT Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2022-12-13

22/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Damaged 2 out of 6 filters

We bought jug with 6 filters in one box. Unfortunately, last filters were damaged and some kind of black powder was in the water. Not sure is it related to those two being on the bottom of the box. Tried to connect with Customer Service, didn’t manage. Moving to different solution…

Pros

Good water taste

Cons

Not sure even if 4 filters that we were using were OK

This review was made for AWP2935GNT Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2025-04-22

This review was made for AWP2935GNT Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2025-04-22

11/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Not as good as a Brita

After sales support non existent have now gone back to Brita

Pros

none

Cons

timer does not function making product not fit for purpose and attempts to resolve met with indifference and obfuscation

This review was made for AWP2936WH Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2021-03-11

This review was made for AWP2936WH Water filter pitcher

Date of Use 2021-03-11

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.