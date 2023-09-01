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    • Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot
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      Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station, Hot & Cold

      ADD5981GR/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot

      This new Philips Water Station combines filtration, heating, and cooling in one compact device. Various temperatures and volume settings. Next level convenience.

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      Suggested retail price: $549.00

      Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station, Hot & Cold

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      Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot

      With Micro X-Clean Softening+ filtration

      • Hot water in seconds
      • Chilled water on demand
      • Micro Filtration Softening+
      • Compact size
      • No plumbing required
      Hot water within seconds

      Hot water within seconds

      Filtered hot water dispenses within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: Ambient, 40°, 70°, 80°, 90°, 100°C.

      Chilled (8°C) water on demand

      Chilled (8°C) water on demand

      With the peltier cooling, you can easily enjoy refreshing chilled water down to 8 at the touch of the screen. Chills 1.0L down from ambient (<25C) in less than one hour.

      Softer and better tasting water

      Softer and better tasting water

      Philips Micro X-Clean Softening+ filters improve the taste and quality of water by reducing chlorine, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA*. The Softening+ filter also offers 50% more protection against limescale build-up. Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water!

      Modern design easily fits your home style

      The modern and sleek design is perfect for anyone who favors style and simplicity.

      Safety lock to avoid scalding

      When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.

      BPA-free

      All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metal removal
        Yes
        Pesticide removal
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Micro X-Clean Softening+ filter
        100L/1 month

      • Purification system

        VOC Removal
        Yes

      • Cooling Performance

        Cooling capacity
        1.0L per hour
        Cooling system
        Peltier cooling
        Cooling temperature
        Down to 8℃

      • Filter specifications

        Filter precision
        5-10 microns

      • General specifications

        Voltage and frequency
        220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        400*200*337  mm
        Applicable inlet water
        Municipal tap water
        Product color
        Cool gray
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP230
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Display
        LED
        Tap water tank
        2.8L capacity
        Heating system
        Instant heating

      • Main parameters

        Color
        Grey
        Rated Power
        2200  W
        Inlet water pressure
        0.1-0.4 PMa

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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