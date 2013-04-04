Discover Philips GoZero Hydration Bottles
GoZero Smart Self-cleaning bottle
20oz/590ml UV sterilization Stainless steel, insulated Baby Blue
GoZero Daily Insulated Straw filtration bottle
550mL/18.6oz Instant filtration Stainless steel, insulated Grey
GoZero Daily Straw filtration bottle
660mL/22oz Instant filtration BPA-free Tritan Baby pink
GoZero Active Squeeze filtration bottle
20oz/590ml Instant filtration BPA-free LDPE Lime
Find the GoZero bottles that are right for you
Can’t decide which GoZero bottle to choose?
Take the quiz and we will help you pick the best option.
How do you plan to use your bottle?
Improves the taste of tap water
Cleans itself and keeps water tasting fresh
Here is what we recommend
GoZero Active bottle
with Fitness filter
Cleans itself and reduces waterborne pathogens
Reduces waterborne pathogens, particulates, heavy metals and more
Here is what we recommend
GoZero Daily Insulated bottle
Here is what we recommend
GoZero Smart bottle
With UV-C LED
Here is what we recommend
GoZero Active bottle
With Adventure filter
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
**No matching rule found. Please select another answer
GoZero Smart bottle
Power your go with the power of light.
How it works
A convenient new way to enjoy cleaner drinking water
GoZero Daily Insulated bottle with Daily filter
Instantly improves the taste of your water by reducing chlorine and particulates. GoZero Daily bottle with Daily filter
Turns tap water into fresh drinking water without compromising the flow. GoZero Active bottle with Adventure filter
Eliminates up to 99.999% viruses and bacteria from fresh water sources. GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filter
Reduces impurities and up to 99% chlorine from tap water.
Philips GoZero bottles you'll love True-boiling hot water Real-time TDS monitoring Alkaline remineraliser PFOA reduction >99%, Fluoride reduction >99.5%*. Store one of two purified water jugs in the fridge for purified chilled water. Sparkle Up! Chilled water (6℃) Hot water in seconds Micro Filtration Softening+ UV-C LED purification Hot water in seconds Chilled water on demand Micro Filtration Softening+ Compact size No plumbing required 3.0L effective capacity Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics Type-C USB rechargeable Usage-based filter reminder Filter Cartridge AWP225 good for 100L filtered water 18/8 stainless steel bottle Smart lid with UV-C LED Keeps cold for 24 hours Keeps hot for 12 hours Monthly charge via USB
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.