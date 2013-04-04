Search terms

    Discover Philips GoZero
    Hydration Bottles

    Discover more

      Our favourite
      • GoZero Smart Purification Bottle

        GoZero Smart 
        Self-cleaning bottle

        AWP2788

        • 20oz/590ml
        • UV sterilization
        • Stainless steel, insulated
        • Baby Blue

        
      • GoZero Daily Insulated straw bottle

        GoZero Daily Insulated
        Straw filtration bottle

        AWP2771

        • 550mL/18.6oz
        • Instant filtration
        • Stainless steel, insulated
        • Grey

        
      • GoZero Daily straw filtration

        GoZero Daily
        Straw filtration bottle

        AWP2731

        • 660mL/22oz
        • Instant filtration
        • BPA-free Tritan
        • Baby pink

        
      • GoZero Active bottle

        GoZero Active
        Squeeze filtration bottle

        AWP2722

        • 20oz/590ml
        • Instant filtration
        • BPA-free LDPE
        • Lime

        

        Find the GoZero bottles  that are right for you

        Smart bottles

        Smart bottle

        A self-cleaning bottle with UV-C LED technology.

        Daily bottles

        Daily bottle

        Taste the freshness in every sip.

        Daily insulated bottles

        Daily Insulated
        bottle

        Your perfect drinking companion.

        Active bottles

        Active bottle

        One bottle, two filters, endless possibilities.

        Can’t decide which GoZero bottle to choose?

        Take the quiz and we will help you pick the best option.

        How do you plan to use your bottle?

        Regular, everyday use

        Regular, everyday use

        In the gym

        In the gym

        Go for adventure

        Go for adventure

        I want a bottle that

        Improves the taste of tap water

        Cleans itself and keeps water tasting fresh

        Here is what we recommend

        Activa bottle with fitness filter

        GoZero Active bottle
        with Fitness filter

        I want a bottle that

        Cleans itself and reduces waterborne pathogens

        Reduces waterborne pathogens, particulates, heavy metals and more

        Here is what we recommend

        GoZero Daily bottle

        GoZero Daily bottle

        GoZero daily insulated bottle

        GoZero Daily Insulated bottle

        Here is what we recommend

        GoZero smart bottle with UV-C LED

        GoZero Smart bottle
        With UV-C LED

        Here is what we recommend

        Active with adventure

        GoZero Active bottle
        With Adventure filter

        GoZero™ Smart bottle banner

        GoZero Smart bottle

        Power your go with the power of light.

        GoZero smart bottle
        UV-C Tech

        How it works

        A convenient new way to enjoy cleaner drinking water

        GoZero Daily insulated bottle banner

        GoZero Daily Insulated bottle with Daily filter

        Instantly improves the taste of your water by reducing chlorine and particulates.

        On the go
        GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filter banner

        GoZero Daily bottle with Daily filter

        Turns tap water into fresh drinking water without compromising the flow.

        Go Everyday
        GoZero Active bottle banner

        GoZero Active bottle
        with Adventure filter

        Eliminates up to 99.999% viruses and bacteria from

        fresh water sources.

        Go Adventure
        GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filter banner

        GoZero Active bottle
        with Fitness filter

        Reduces impurities and up to 99% chlorine from tap water.

        Go Fit

        Philips GoZero bottles you'll love

