Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set
Comfort and protection
The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits
Suggested retail price: $29.95
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Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set
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Comfort and protection
Comfortable breast shells
Collect excess breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Protect sore nipples
Ventilated shells protect sore or cracked nipples and help relieve engorgement.
The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping
The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.
Technical Specifications
-
Protection against
- Sore nipples
-
Yes
- Cracked nipples
-
Yes
-
Material
- Backing cushions
-
Silicone
-
What is included
- Ventilated breast shells
-
2
pcs
- Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
-
2
pcs
- Ultrasoft backing cushions
-
2
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
0 - 6 months
- ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.
- Do not use the product longer than 40 minutes in order to prevent too high pressure on milk ducts.
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