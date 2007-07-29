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Simple, effective solution for inverted nipples
The Niplette™ helps moms with flat or inverted nipples to breastfeed.This unique and revolutionary instrument provides an easy, non surgical and long lasting solution. In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect.See all benefits
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Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.
The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out the user after carefully separating the syringe from the valve can continue with their normal activities and wear the Niplette discreetly inside the bra. The Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.
Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8-hour periods per day or night*. If breasts are not too sensitive it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over, if this is the case the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.
Clinical trials* have been carried out on the Niplette proved success in achieving a permanent correction to flat or inverted nipples, whether the condition existed since puberty, or was as a result of breast reduction surgery. Provided they had not undergone breast surgery, pregnant women who had been concerned about breast feeding all went on to breast feed successfully. A permanent correction is normally achieved in between one and three months of continuous use.
Niplette will not function once milk flow comes in fully. However by then baby will have become used to succesfully latching on to the nipple.
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