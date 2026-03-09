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    Philips Powered Pitcher Series
    reviews

    NSF certified filtration

    Enjoy better tasting water

    Suggested retail price

    $159.00
    This product is discontinued
    See all models

    Why NSF certified instant filtration pitchers might be best for you

    Instant PFAS Pro filtration

    Lead Plus filters for better taste and strong protection

    Out Instant Lead Plus filter (ADD566) is NSF certified to reduce 40+ contaminants, including lead, chlorine, and VOCs (e.g. pesticides, herbicides, insecticides). Independently tested to NSF/ANSI 42, 53 & 372 for trusted filtration performance.

    Filters when you pour — not hours before

    Enjoy freshly filtered water for less

    Philips latest generation of Powered Pitcher Filters with are tested and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) against the standards of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).

    Standard Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph

    Instant filtration, no waiting

    Filters as you pour

    Enjoy fresh, clean water the moment you pour—simple, fast, and effortless.

    No lifting, no spills

    One-touch dispensing

    Dispense water at the touch of a button—designed for everyday ease and convenience for the whole family.

    Refreshingly cold

    Chilled on demand

    Refreshingly cold, whenever you want it. Keep it in your fridge and enjoy crisp, filtered water on demand - perfect for warm days.

    Product sheet
    Advanced Carbon Block - PFAS Pro Filter

    Advanced Carbon Block - PFAS Pro Filter

    The most convenient and affordable way to reduce Chlorine, Metals, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals (PFAS) from your drinking water.

    ADD5913WH/37

    PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

    Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.

    ADD5913WH/37

    Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

    The super inovative PFAS Pro filter cartridge (ADD569) is good for 680 liters or 6 months of filtration. The dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.

    4.8L large volume water tank

    4.8L large volume water tank

    Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

    powered-pitcher-flip-top lid

    Compact & Portable Design

    Fits anywhere — from countertop to fridge. Fresh, filtered water with minimal space, maximum convenience.

    powered-pitcher-contaminants-reduction-PFAS-NSF-certified

    PFAS Pro filters for ultimate protection and taste improvement

    Our Instant PFAS Pro filter (ADD569) is NSF certified to reduce 50+ contaminants, including PFAS forever chemicals, Lead, Chlorine and Pharmaceuticals such as bisphenol A and ibuprofen. Independently tested and certified to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, 401 & 372 for trusted filtration performance.

    Philips Powered Pitcher Pro Max

    Advanced Carbon Block - PFAS Pro

    Philips-water-sustainability-

    Sustainability

    Drink better. Live better. Protect better.

    Every drop you filter supports a more sustainable home. The PFAS Pro filter (ADD569) delivers up to 680 litres of clean water, providing up to 6 months of reliable hydration. One filter can replace up to 1,350 single-use plastic bottles, helping reduce waste in oceans and landfills. A small switch, a lasting impact.

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    NSF certified filtration
    NSF certified filtration

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