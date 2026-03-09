Why NSF certified instant filtration pitchers might be best for you
Lead Plus filters for better taste and strong protection
Out Instant Lead Plus filter (ADD566) is NSF certified to reduce 40+ contaminants, including lead, chlorine, and VOCs (e.g. pesticides, herbicides, insecticides). Independently tested to NSF/ANSI 42, 53 & 372 for trusted filtration performance.
Philips latest generation of Powered Pitcher Filters with are tested and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) against the standards of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).
Instant filtration, no waiting
Filters as you pour
Enjoy fresh, clean water the moment you pour—simple, fast, and effortless.
No lifting, no spills
One-touch dispensing
Dispense water at the touch of a button—designed for everyday ease and convenience for the whole family.
Refreshingly cold
Chilled on demand
Refreshingly cold, whenever you want it. Keep it in your fridge and enjoy crisp, filtered water on demand - perfect for warm days.
The most convenient and affordable way to reduce Chlorine, Metals, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals (PFAS) from your drinking water.
PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569
Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42,
particulate class II.
Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and
Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides)
according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53.
Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/
NSF standard 53.
Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone,
Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to
ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3.
Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according
to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.
Usage-based filter lifetime indicator
The super inovative PFAS Pro filter cartridge (ADD569) is good for 680 liters or 6 months of filtration. The dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.
4.8L large volume water tank
Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume.
Perfect for big families.
Flip top lid for single-handed refill
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Compact & Portable Design
Fits anywhere — from countertop to fridge. Fresh, filtered water with minimal space, maximum convenience.
PFAS Pro filters for ultimate protection and taste improvement
Our Instant PFAS Pro filter (ADD569) is NSF certified to reduce 50+ contaminants, including PFAS forever chemicals, Lead, Chlorine and Pharmaceuticals such as bisphenol A and ibuprofen. Independently tested and certified to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, 401 & 372 for trusted filtration performance.
Every drop you filter supports a more sustainable home. The PFAS Pro filter (ADD569) delivers up to 680 litres of clean water, providing up to 6 months of reliable hydration. One filter can replace up to 1,350 single-use plastic bottles, helping reduce waste in oceans and landfills. A small switch, a lasting impact.