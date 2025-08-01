Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals

Serve up fluffy rice, hearty slow-cooked meals, and even homemade yoghurt with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series - all wrapped in a stylish, modern design that looks as good as it performs. With 18 easy cooking functions and a 48-hour keep-warm setting, it’s your everyday solution for tasty, no-fuss meals every day of the week. Powered by Fresh Defense technology, it carefully balances moisture and temperature to help lock in flavour and texture, keeping your meals fresher for longer.