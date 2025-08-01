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    • Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals

      Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

      HD4814/31

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals

      Serve up fluffy rice, hearty slow-cooked meals, and even homemade yoghurt with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series - all wrapped in a stylish, modern design that looks as good as it performs. With 18 easy cooking functions and a 48-hour keep-warm setting, it’s your everyday solution for tasty, no-fuss meals every day of the week. Powered by Fresh Defense technology, it carefully balances moisture and temperature to help lock in flavour and texture, keeping your meals fresher for longer.

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      Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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      Fluffy rice, hearty soups, and effortless meals

      White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

      • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
      • FreshDefense Technology
      • Binchotan coating
      • 18 cooking menus
      • Stainless Steel Body
      Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

      Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

      Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the freshness of the rice remains at the ideal 63%* moisture level throughout the day!

      White and Fluffy Rice All Day

      White and Fluffy Rice All Day

      Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours**.

      Worry-free eating with every meal.

      Worry-free eating with every meal.

      Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours ***. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

      Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

      Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

      Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.****

      Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

      Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

      The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

      Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

      Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

      The 6-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

      Premium Far-infared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

      Premium Far-infared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

      Binchotan coating generates far-infrared heat, effectively speeding up heat transfer, evenly distributing heat throughout the pot, and consistently maintaining intensive heat during cooking, ensuring that every grain of rice is perfectly fluffy.

      Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

      Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

      Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

      Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

      Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

      Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

      18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

      18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

      18 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, jam, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.

      Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

      Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

      The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic/Metal
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        LED display
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Ladle, measuring cup, steamer
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Recipe book
        No
        Warranty
        2 years
        EU declaration of conformity
        No

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        787-936W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        36.7cm
        Product Width
        27.3cm
        Product Height
        25.5cm
        Product Weight
        3.62Kg
        Package Length
        43.2cm
        Package Width
        33.7cm
        Package Height
        30.5cm
        Package Weight
        5.15Kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • *Test with 1500g white rice adding 2025g water. Method for quality evaluation of cooked rice by electric rice cooker released by CHEAA. Experimental data for reference only.
      • **Compare with HD4515
      • ***Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
      • ****Compare with HD3119
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