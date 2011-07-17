$
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Sonicare replacement nozzle

    HX8002/05
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award
    Sonicare
    • An easier way to floss An easier way to floss An easier way to floss
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare replacement nozzle

      HX8002/05
      Overall rating / 5
      1 award

      An easier way to floss

      Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare replacement nozzle

      An easier way to floss

      Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss. See all benefits

      An easier way to floss

      Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare replacement nozzle

      An easier way to floss

      Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      AirFloss

      AirFloss

      Sonicare replacement nozzle

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

        An easier way to floss

        Gently and effectively improves oral health

        • 2-pack
        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal

        AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

        Printed droplets on nozzle make it easy to share

        In each pack of 2 nozzles, one nozzle is printed with a solid droplet and the other with a clear droplet. This makes it easy to identify nozzles when sharing the device between two people.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          Replace nozzle every 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.