First of all, I am ecstatic with the AirFlosser and look forward to using it after EVERYTHING I eat. It's particularly good for cleansing the cavity left after having a wisdom tooth extracted. I just couldn't clean it effectively with the mini-brush the dentist gave me but now it's clean and healing well. I was astounded at how many food particles were flushed out using the AirFlosser even after brushing and flossing manually --- yes, I tested it the first day and think that everyone should do their own test too --- adding my favourite mouth wash to the tank is such a great idea (I have to dilute it by at least half though or find it to be too strong). After spending several thousand on getting my gums and teeth fixed from years of neglect, spending a fraction of that to keep them maintained was a no-brainer for me. The electric toothbrush is also magnificent. I bought the Plaque Control brush head separately and for my purpose, prefer it to the original diamond head, but both are really good. The travel case with charger is gorgeous and compact --- would love if there was a travel case for the AirFloss as well. The set is cute in pink, and if it came in the rose gold colour it would feel even more luxurious --- but hey, now I'm making it sound like a fashion accessory, and you know what, in some ways it is. Proud to own these products AND the results make me feel like I have improved the quality of my life immensely. THANK YOU SO MUCH Phillips. Great product. Extremely happy :-)