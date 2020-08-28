2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HX8491/03
Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**
w/DiamondClean toothbrush
w/ 1 nozzle & 1 brush head
Glass charger, travel case
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
3.7
of 5
31
Reviews
Jen357
28/08/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
The result was as advertised. Felt very cleaned !!
Literally "blasted out" the tiny pieces of meat residue, which was firmly wedged between my teeth. Effective gizmo !
Pros
Fast and effective; Also do not have to charge the battery often.
Cons
I want to get the black coloured, ( separate colour for different family members) but it was out of stock...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-07-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-07-28
lleah
17/05/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Love them
Products are perfectly designed, love to use them. Pretty and protect my tooth!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-04-16
ChrissyDoll
05/02/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
This toothbrush is great!
Such a thorough clean! It actually leaves your teeth feeling so nice and squeaky clean. I love this!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-01-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-01-05
or your money back
when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
* From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used