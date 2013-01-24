Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

    HX8491/03
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

      HX8491/03
      Overall rating / 5

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $479.00

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $479.00

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all diamondclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always read the label, if symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

        Designed for inconsistent flossers

        • w/DiamondClean toothbrush
        • w/ 1 nozzle & 1 brush head
        • Glass charger, travel case
        Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

        Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week versus a manual toothbrush.

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple), and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        High performance nozzle

        High performance nozzle

        The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple burst customisable settings

        Triple burst customisable settings

        AirFloss Pro's powerful spray can be customised to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
          1
          Handle
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          1 DiamondClean standard
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB travel charger
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          AirFloss Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from the treated areas***
          Health benefits
          • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
          • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
          Customizable settings
          • Auto-burst or manual burst
          • Single/double/triple burst***
          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months
          Clinically proven results
          • As effective as floss**
          • for gum health improvement
          • for plaque reduction
          • for reducing gum bleeding
          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth 2X better than a manual toothbrush

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Handle LEDs show charge level
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Display
          Illuminated display
          Battery Life
          1-3 weeks*****

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • or your money back
              • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
              • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
              • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
              • * * * * depending on burst setting used

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations