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Discontinued

Philips SonicareAirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

HX8424/10

4.3

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is as effective as floss for gum health.**

See all benefits

Designed for inconsistent flossers

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

  • w/ ProtectiveClean,

  • 1 nozzle

  • 1 brush head

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
1

08/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Great product

Absolutely loving the toothbrush and the water floss. The pink colour is so cute as well. They both work very well and I have noticed a difference in the whiteness of my teeth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/17 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2018-11-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/17 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2018-11-08

07/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Excellent product

Philips sonicare protective care provides an easy way to clean my teeth every day. Especially the AirFloss. It is my first time to try AirFloss. I thought It might not be strong enough to remove sticky things on my teeth. However, my mind is blown. The Airfloss is perfect to clean my teeth up every day and night. It can reduce my time of cleaning my teeth comparing using conventional floss. I think this Philips sonicare is the only one I could use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2018-11-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2018-11-07

02/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Amazing

Loved this product so much! I’ve never seen such a flash tooth brush! Even the sound of it sounds awesome! Flossing so time consuming and with the floss ultra, it takes care of my gums with a fraction of the time and my overall oral hygiene is on point now!

Pros

Loved everything about this product

Cons

Nothing bad to say

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2019-11-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2019-11-02

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Disclaimers

  1. or your money back

  2. when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.

  3. * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary

  4. * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.

  5. * * * depending on burst setting used

  6. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush