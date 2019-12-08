2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is as effective as floss for gum health.**
w/ ProtectiveClean,
1 nozzle
1 brush head
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Nabee
08/12/2019
Australia
Great product
Absolutely loving the toothbrush and the water floss. The pink colour is so cute as well. They both work very well and I have noticed a difference in the whiteness of my teeth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/17 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2018-11-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/17 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2018-11-08
ALICIALUC
07/12/2019
Australia
Excellent product
Philips sonicare protective care provides an easy way to clean my teeth every day. Especially the AirFloss. It is my first time to try AirFloss. I thought It might not be strong enough to remove sticky things on my teeth. However, my mind is blown. The Airfloss is perfect to clean my teeth up every day and night. It can reduce my time of cleaning my teeth comparing using conventional floss. I think this Philips sonicare is the only one I could use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2018-11-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2018-11-07
graciemacx
02/12/2019
Australia
Amazing
Loved this product so much! I’ve never seen such a flash tooth brush! Even the sound of it sounds awesome! Flossing so time consuming and with the floss ultra, it takes care of my gums with a fraction of the time and my overall oral hygiene is on point now!
Pros
Loved everything about this product
Cons
Nothing bad to say
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8424/10 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-11-02
or your money back
when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
* From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush