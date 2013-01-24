Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare

    AirFloss Ultra - Interdental flosser

    HX8331/01
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra - Interdental flosser

      HX8331/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $189.00

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra - Interdental flosser

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $189.00

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra - Interdental flosser

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfloss-pro-ultra

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        AirFloss Ultra - Interdental flosser

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always read the label, if symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*

        Designed for inconsistent flossers

        • w/ 1 nozzle
        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.**

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        With the AirFloss Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple), and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

        Total daily confidence of a fresh and clean mouth

        Total daily confidence of a fresh and clean mouth

        Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water, then point and press. Use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        High performance nozzle

        High performance nozzle

        The new Airfloss Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple burst customizable settings

        Triple burst customizable settings

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Charger
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White with grey accents

        • Cleaning performance

          Clinically proven results
          • As effective as floss
          • for gum health improvement
          • for reducing gum bleeding
          • for plaque reduction
          Performance
          Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
          Health benefits
          • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
          • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
          Customizable settings
          • Auto-burst or manual burst
          • Single/double/triple burst***
          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Handle LEDs show charge level
          Battery Life
          1-3 weeks*****
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
              • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
              • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
              • * * * * depending on burst setting used

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order