    The easier way to clean between your teeth¹

    The power of Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    An easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹ⓘ► 

    An easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹

     

    Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.

    A clean that's as effective as string floss²

    A clean that's as effective as string floss²

     

    The best shortcuts are the ones are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. The AirFloss Pro takes just 60 seconds and is as effective at removing plaque as string floss². Win-win.

    Improves gum health in 2 weeks3

    Improves gum healthin 2 weeks3

     

    Great gum health is about more than just brushing. The AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². It's also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴.

    Floss with exceptional power

    AirFloss Ultra

    AirFloss Ultra

    From: $189.00
    • Fill with water or mouth wash
    • Aim nozzle between teeth
    • Blast away plaque in just 60 seconds
    • Boost your clean with 3 settings plus an auto-burst function
    Learn more

    Floss with power

    AirFloss

    AirFloss

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    • Fill with water or mouth wash
    • Aim nozzle between teeth
    • Blast away plaque in just 30 seconds
    Learn more

    The hype about AirFloss

    of inconsistent flossers who tried AirFloss said it was easy to use⁴
    of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week⁴
    said it was easier to use than string floss⁴
    Insider advice for healthier gums

    Insider advice for healthier gums

    What causes gingivitis and bleeding gums? And how can the Airfloss help in ways that your brush can't? Here's what we know about getting healthy gums.
    Read on
    Let us make flossing even easier

    Don’t stop at just the Airfloss

    Do more for your oral health with our value bundles, or use our fill & charge station to make flossing even easier.
    Explore full range

    Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

    Philips Sonicare Airfloss


    There's an easier way to clean between your teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss. Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout. It's the oral health shortcut that doesn't compromise on quality. Simply fill the power flosser with water or mouth wash, aim the nozzle at your gum line and blast away plaque in just 30 seconds. Here's to healthier gums.

    1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US

    2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
    3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
    4 Survey of U.S. patients

    Have a question?
    We're here to help
    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Want to stay up to date?
    Yes, sign me up
    Are you a dental professional?
    Go to professional site

