2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HX8111/02
Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
Rechargeable
w/ 1 nozzle
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
3.9
of 5
1099
Reviews
Howie1
20/04/2014
Australia
An excellent quality product, producing excellent results.
I was a bit concerned about buying this product because it looked simple and basic. But after buying it I am very happy with the results. This product is designed very well. Obviously a lot of research has gone into it. It fits well in the palm of your hand, the button controls are well placed and the nozzle design sits well on the gum line to shoot the water/air cleaning in between teeth. It removes food particles from in between teeth, even stubborn particles dislodges after about three squirts. The charge lasts for about a week before recharging is needed. I am a bit concerned about the plastic cap which seals the water tank. After constant use will the water start to leak from it as it feels a bit weak. This is not a complain about this product but a concern in general. I suggest to anyone who wants to have a clean feel mouth but do not like using floss tape, give this product a go. I believe you will love using it and would not regret having bought it. Well done to the designers at Philips for another excellent quality product. Happy buying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
BigHandSteve
20/09/2013
Australia
Way easier than Dental Floss
I have never been able to understand how everybody else could fit their fingers in their mouths to floss traditionally and so I never flossed - maybe I just have big hands and a small mouth? Anyway, I got an AirFloss about a month ago and think it is fantastic. Not sure about the complaints re 'hard to fill' and 'water spurting out an hitting the mirror' etc. After brushing my teeth, I just put some mouthwash in the AirFloss, stick in in my mouth (and close it!), then move from gap to gap giving a quick squirt. On very few occasions do I need to give an extra squirt to dislodge a more stubborn piece of food. I love this device and will continue to use it into the foreseeable future (at least until Philips AirFloss 2 comes out!).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Cringa
31/03/2019
United Kingdom
This product is amazing
As i wear braces it helps me to clean my mouth (teeth) properly. I am satisfied with this product and can recommend it for others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone