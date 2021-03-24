The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Your brushing data is automatically synced even when your brush with the app closed, so personalised guidance is always at hand.



Real-time guidance helps you to boost your brushing on the spot, with feedback on pressure, cleaning action, coverage and time. Progress reporting shows insights about your brushing with summaries for the day, week, month and year.



Personalised brushing recommendations show you how to reach your best oral health with easy, actionable steps that evolve as you do.