2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/22, HX9992/21.
What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?
How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?
How does the BrushPacer work on my Philips Sonicare Prestige Toothbrush?
Can I use Sonicare 9900 Prestige if I wear braces or have dental modifications?
How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off?
How do I connect my Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?
How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?
How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?
How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How does the Scrubbing Feedback feature work?
How do I activate the Scrubbing Feedback on my Philips Sonicare?
How does the Adaptive Intensity feature work?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
How do I change brushing modes on the Sonicare app?
What is Sonicare SenseIQ technology?
How do I know when to replace the brush head?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App/Sonicare for Kids App?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?