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    Philips Support

    Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

    Published on 04 June 2026
    Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app. 
     

    How do I set up the Apple Health app to sync with the Sonicare app? 

    Step One: 
    Download the Sonicare app from the Apple App Store and launch the Sonicare app.

    Step Two: 
    Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.

    Step Three: 
    • In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
    • Tap on the Settings section 
    • Tap the Apple Health settings section
    • Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page
    Note: A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually. 

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