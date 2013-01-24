Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Toddler Sippy Cups & Baby Cups

    Our toddler sippy cups and baby cups in a nutshell

    Philips Avent leak-proof toddler sippy cups

    Leak-proof toddler & baby cups

    Philips Avent sippy cups are easy to hold

    Easy to hold training cups

    Philips Avent Cup is BPA free

    BPA free sippy cups

    Spout Cup

    6+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
    A few more details
    • Our angled spout and spill-proof valve make this baby cup easy to use for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
    Straw Cup

    9+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 9 months 12 months

    A few more details
    • Take the next step with our 100% leak-proof straw baby sippy cup. Our straw cup has a dentist recommended design that lets your baby exercise mouth muscles and build oral strength with every use.
    Grown Up Cup

    9+ months
    Philips Avent Spoutless cups 9 months 12 months

    A few more details
    • Our Grown Up cup is designed to let your little one drink from all around the rim, just like an adult cup. 
    Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler sippy cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

    Philips Design team

    Philips Toddler Sippy Cups & Baby Cups


    Learning to drink like a grown up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and  toddler sippy cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown Up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler sippy cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

     

    1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.

