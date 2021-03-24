Sonicare 9900 PrestigePower Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9992/21
How does the Adaptive Intensity feature work?
Your Sonicare toothbrush has Adaptive Intensity; a feature designed to help protect your gums from excess pressure.
If you brush too hard for an extended period of time, your toothbrush will automatically adjust the intensity setting.
When Adaptive Intensity starts working, you will notice a brief pause in the pressure feedback light, and feel the vibration intensity adjustment. Your normal settings will be restored the next time you brush.
Note: your toothbrush comes with this feature already activated. To disable it, see How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off? within the FAQ.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.