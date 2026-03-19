How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Published on 19 March 2026
You can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush on the handle or via the app. See the various ways you can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush below.
Change the intensity on the Sonicare Prestige 9900
Your toothbrush is set at high intensity by default. This is the third and largest of the three indicator lights.
The middle indicator light is for medium intensity.
The bottom indicator light is for low intensity.
You can change the setting during the brushing cycle by pressing the intensity indicator lights or in the Sonicare app.
Change the intensity on the DiamondClean Smart
You can choose between three different intensity levels: low, medium and high. The intensity will automatically be selected based on the brush head you attach. While brushing, you can change the intensity by pressing the mode/intensity button. This feature cannot be adjusted if the handle is paused or powered off.
Change the intensity with the power button
Some Sonicare toothbrushes have intensity options but do not have LED lights. These models allow you to change the intensity by pressing the power button while in use.
Change the intensity on the FlexCare Platinum
You can choose between three different intensity levels: low, medium and high. To increase the intensity level, press the + button. Press the - button to decrease. You can do this at any time during the brushing cycle.
Change the intensity in the Sonicare app (Prestige only)
You can also change your Sonicare Prestige toothbrush intensity in the Sonicare app. Here is how:
Open the Sonicare app.
On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings: Tap Low, Medium or High intensity on the top half of the screen.
A tick will appear on the update screen. This indicates that your intensity has been changed successfully. It will also be shown on the handle.
Tap the < arrow to start brushing with your new intensity.
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