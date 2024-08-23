How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Published on 23 August 2024
The battery life of your Sonicare toothbrush depends on how often and how long you brush. Based on a two-minute brushing session twice per day, the battery will last at least two to three weeks with a full charge. If you are experiencing issues with your toothbrush's battery, please click on this link to initiate a warranty exchange.
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