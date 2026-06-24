What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Published on 24 June 2026
The lights and beeps of your toothbrush indicate when it is ready for a recharge. Some toothbrushes have only one indicator light, while others have three. Some toothbrushes do not have a battery light indicator. Follow the standard charging advice as specified in the user manual.
You can find out what the indicator lights mean for each model below:
Toothbrushes with one indicator light above the battery icon
The toothbrush is on the charger
The toothbrush is not on the charger
No lights
Fully charged and in sleep mode
Solid green light
Fully charged
Green or white light flashing
Charging
Flashing green
Partially charged
Solid green light
Fully charged
Flashing amber light and 3 beeps
Low battery
Flashing amber light and 2 sets of 5 beeps
Battery empty
Toothbrushes with three indicator lights above the battery icon
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.