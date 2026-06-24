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    Philips Support

    What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?

    Published on 24 June 2026
    The lights and beeps of your toothbrush indicate when it is ready for a recharge. Some toothbrushes have only one indicator light, while others have three. Some toothbrushes do not have a battery light indicator. Follow the standard charging advice as specified in the user manual.

    You can find out what the indicator lights mean for each model below:
     

    Toothbrushes with one indicator light above the battery icon

    The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
    No lightsFully charged and in sleep modeSolid green lightFully charged
    Green or white light flashingChargingFlashing greenPartially charged  
    Solid green lightFully chargedFlashing amber light and 3 beeps Low battery
      Flashing amber light and 2 sets of 5 beepsBattery empty
    1 indicator charging light

    Toothbrushes with three indicator lights above the battery icon

    The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
    No lightsFully charged and in sleep mode3 Solid green lightsFully charged
    1, 2 or all 3 lights flashingCharging2 Solid green lightsPartially charged
    3 Solid green lightsFully charged1 Solid green light Low battery
      1 Flashing amber light with beepsBattery empty
    3 indicator charging lights

    Toothbrushes with a flashing battery icon

    The toothbrush is on the chargerThe toothbrush is not on the charger
    No lightsFully charged and in sleep modeSolid green or white lightFully charged
    Flashing green or white lightChargingFlashing green or white lightPartially charged
    Solid green or white lightFully chargedFlashing amber light and 3 beeps Low battery
      Flashing amber light and 2 sets of 5 beepsBattery empty
    flashing battery charging indicator

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