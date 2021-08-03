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Discontinued

GoZeroSoda maker upgrade pack

ADD4902WH/79

3.4

| (26) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Mint green
Mint green
Red
Red
White
White

Sparkle up your life!

Treat yourself to refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your home style. CO2 cylinder not included.

See all benefits

Sparkle up your life!

  • Adjustable carbonation level

  • 3 steps to carbonate

  • BPA free PET bottle

  • No electricity required

Customize your drinks by controlling carbonation level

Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!

Make healthier bubbly drinks at home

A healthier and fresher option to replace sugary canned carbonated drinks with homemade sparkling water.

3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

26

Reviews

3
2

03/08/2021

Australia

Australia

Minimalist soda maker

Excellent customer service, original model was faulty, replaced quickly without question, easy to use, brilliant price and slim line design for people with small kitchens

Pros

Efficient, slim line

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902MT Soda maker upgrade pack

Date of Use 2021-04-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902MT Soda maker upgrade pack

Date of Use 2021-04-03

06/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product looks great and works as intended.

Works as intended great product. Looks great. Cartridges expensive for what it is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902BK Soda maker

Date of Use 2023-10-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902BK Soda maker

Date of Use 2023-10-05

11/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

The Go Zero looks good and works well. Sparkling water tastes great. What is needed now is an easy to use gas replacement program at affordable prices.

Pros

Stylish and easy to use.

Cons

Needs cylinder return program.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902WH Soda maker

Date of Use 2021-11-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero ADD4902WH Soda maker

Date of Use 2021-11-11

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to 500ml bottled carbonated drinks.