      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver.

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • MultiPrecision Blades
        • Fits S5000 (S5xxx)
        • Fits AquaTouch (S5xxx)
        • Fits S6000 (S6XXX)
        Replacement heads for Shaver Series 5000 & 6000

        Replacement heads for Shaver Series 5000 & 6000

        SH50 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 5000 (S5xxx), Shaver series 6000 (S6xxx) and PowerTouch (PT8xx).

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision blades raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Super Lift & Cut Action lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Super Lift & Cut Action lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Reset your shaver to new

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 5000 (S5xxx)
          • AquaTouch (S5xxx)
          • PowerTouch (PT8xx, PT7xx)
          • AquaTouch (AT8xx, AT7xx)
          • Shaver Series 6000 (S6xxx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

