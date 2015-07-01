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    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
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      SH50 Replacement shaving heads

      SH50/51

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $84.95

      SH50 Replacement shaving heads

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      Reset your shaver to new

      Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

      • MultiPrecision Blades
      • Fits S5000 series rounded shape
      • Fits S6000 series rounded shape
      Fast and close shave

      Fast and close shave

      The MultiPrecision blades raise and cut all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

      For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

      Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

      Reset your shaver very simply

      Reset your shaver very simply

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

      Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

      Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.

      Recyclable packaging*

      Recyclable packaging*

      At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series S5000 rounded shape
        • Shaver series S6000 rounded shape
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
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