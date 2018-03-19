2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
S5290/88
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver 5200 adds speed and comfort to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision blade system and AquaTec Wet & Dry technology.
MultiPrecision Blade System
5-direction Flex Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
Shave with fewer passes for more comfortable skin. The MultiPrecision Blade system raises and cuts long hairs, flat-lying hairs and short stubble in just a few strokes.
Heads independently move in 5 directions to ensure close skin contact for a faster and closer shave, even on neck and jaw line.
Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for a refreshing, comfortable shave.
4.0
of 5
340
Reviews
Fwc99
19/03/2018
United Kingdom
Perfect shave
Great shave and easy to clean. Very quite shaver. Nice to come with an extra set of shaving heads. Love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Guss77
07/03/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
What a great product ...!
I've used razors to shave for more than 30 years and finally I decided to switch to electric shaver. I made a deep research and finally choose the Phillips Norelco 5200. Still skeptical for results, I used it for the three first week to see how my face be adapt to this new method. The results are amazing, no more wounds in my face and the skin is so smooth after each shave. I couldn't take better decision.. I love this shaver and highly recommend it. The price is so affordable and it coming with a extra kit of blandes. Just a little recommendation, the on /off switch is right on front and some times when I are using, I turn off by mistake.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Mr. John
01/05/2021
US
Verified buyer
The unit works very well and provides a good shave
The unit gives a good shave and is very easy to clean. It charges rapidly and holds a charge long past my shave.
Pros
Good shave, easy to clean, charges quickly, holds a charge
Cons
Replacing the shaving heads with the trimmer is inconvenient. A carrying case would be nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Date of Use 2021-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
Date of Use 2021-01-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
compared to Philips Norelco Click&Style shaver