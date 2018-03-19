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Discontinued

Philips Norelco Shaver 5200Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

S5290/88

4

| (340) Reviews

Close, Fast Shave

The Shaver 5200 adds speed and comfort to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision blade system and AquaTec Wet & Dry technology.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

75% men beat their shaving time*

Close, Fast Shave

  • MultiPrecision Blade System

  • 5-direction Flex Heads

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Shave with fewer passes for more comfortable skin. The MultiPrecision Blade system raises and cuts long hairs, flat-lying hairs and short stubble in just a few strokes.

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast and close shave

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast and close shave

Heads independently move in 5 directions to ensure close skin contact for a faster and closer shave, even on neck and jaw line.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for a refreshing, comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

340

Reviews

19/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect shave

Great shave and easy to clean. Very quite shaver. Nice to come with an extra set of shaving heads. Love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

07/03/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

What a great product ...!

I've used razors to shave for more than 30 years and finally I decided to switch to electric shaver. I made a deep research and finally choose the Phillips Norelco 5200. Still skeptical for results, I used it for the three first week to see how my face be adapt to this new method. The results are amazing, no more wounds in my face and the skin is so smooth after each shave. I couldn't take better decision.. I love this shaver and highly recommend it. The price is so affordable and it coming with a extra kit of blandes. Just a little recommendation, the on /off switch is right on front and some times when I are using, I turn off by mistake.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

01/05/2021

US

US

Verified buyer

The unit works very well and provides a good shave

The unit gives a good shave and is very easy to clean. It charges rapidly and holds a charge long past my shave.

Pros

Good shave, easy to clean, charges quickly, holds a charge

Cons

Replacing the shaving heads with the trimmer is inconvenient. A carrying case would be nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

Date of Use 2021-01-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 5200 S5290/88 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

Date of Use 2021-01-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 

  1. compared to Philips Norelco Click&Style shaver