    Shaver series 6000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    Reduces skin irritation
      The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.

      The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.

        Reduces skin irritation

        with anti-friction coating

        • MultiPrecision Blades
        • Anti-friction coating
        • MultiFlex Heads
        • Guard Mode
        MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

        MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.

        Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

        Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

        A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.

        5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

        5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.

        A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

        A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

        Select the extra protection setting for a gentler rotation speed designed to give you better skin comfort.

        Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

        Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

        Shave closely without nicks and cuts. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.

        One touch open for easy cleaning

        One touch open for easy cleaning

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • Anti-friction coating
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          • Guard Mode
          Shaving system
          MultiPrecision Blade System
          Contour following
          MultiFlex Heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min / 21 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

