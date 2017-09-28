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    • Fast, close shave Fast, close shave Fast, close shave

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW5700/07

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast, close shave

      Master true comfort. Discover a smooth shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Fast, close shave

      Wield the force!

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      50 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars BB-8

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

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      • SmartClick precision trimmer
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