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    • Reduces skin irritation Reduces skin irritation Reduces skin irritation
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      Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S6650/48

      Reduces skin irritation

      The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Shaver series 6000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Reduces skin irritation

      with anti-friction coating

      • MultiPrecision Blades
      • Anti-friction coating
      • MultiFlex Heads
      • Guard Mode
      MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

      MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.

      Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

      Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

      A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.

      5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

      5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.

      A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

      A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

      Select the extra protection setting for a gentler rotation speed designed to give you better skin comfort.

      Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

      Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

      Shave closely without nicks and cuts. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charged in one hour

      Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.

      One touch open for easy cleaning

      One touch open for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Precision trimmer
        • Nose trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Run time
        60 min / 21 shaves

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        MultiPrecision Blade System
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • Anti-friction coating
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        • Guard Mode
        Contour following
        MultiFlex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        Cordless use only

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