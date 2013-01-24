Home
    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5079/64
      Close, Fast Shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Close, Fast Shave

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Body groomer included
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        30 minutes of cordless shaving

        30 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 30+ minutes of running time – that's about 9 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        8-hours charging time

        8-hours charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting nimh battery.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5mm

        Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5mm

        The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

        Trim hair in any direction with the 3mm comb

        Trim hair in any direction with the 3mm comb

        Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Travel lock indicator
          • 1 level battery indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          30 min / 9 shaves
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Black Black

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

