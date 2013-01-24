  • Free delivery nation wide

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5420/06
    • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5420/06
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

        Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • 45 min cordless use/1h charge
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

        Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        45 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1-hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Neptune Blue - Charcoal Grey

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          45 min / 15 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

              • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

