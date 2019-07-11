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    • Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5380

      Wet or Dry, Protective shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Wet or Dry, Protective shave

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Blue Water - Super Nova Silver

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Turbo mode
        Shave with 10% extra power

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

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      Reviews

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      • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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