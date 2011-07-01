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    • Lift&Cut Lift&Cut Lift&Cut

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      PT725/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Lift&Cut

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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      Lift&Cut

      with long-lasting LI-ION power

      • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
      Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        Color
        Arrol blue & white
        Finishing
        Lacquered deco ring

      • Service

        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut blades
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully washable
        Display
        1 LED indication
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Corded and cordless
        Shaving time
        45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
        Charging time
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        • 8 hours
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Replace shaving heads
        • Quick charge

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