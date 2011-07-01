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PT725/15
Lift&Cut
The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.See all benefits
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Dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Can be used corded and cordless
Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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