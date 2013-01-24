Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Nipple Protector

    SCF156/01
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Helping you to breastfeed longer Helping you to breastfeed longer Helping you to breastfeed longer
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Nipple Protector

      SCF156/01
      Find support for this product

      Helping you to breastfeed longer

      Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Nipple Protector

      Helping you to breastfeed longer

      Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-feeding

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Nipple Protector

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Helping you to breastfeed longer

        Breast care, protects sore nipples

        • Medium(21mm)
        • 2 pcs

        Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

        Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

        Easy latch on for your baby

        Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

        Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone

        The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.

        Shaped to allow skin contact with baby

        Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples are healed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          United Kingdom
          Yes

        • What is included

          Standard Nipple Protector
          2  pcs

        • Weight and dimensions

          Diameter
          21  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Design

          Allows baby to feel your skin
          Yes
          Allows baby to smell your skin
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Heal when still breast feeding
          Yes

        • Functions

          Easy latch on
          Ultra fine silicone

        • Material

          Nipple protector
          • BPA Free*
          • Silicone

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order