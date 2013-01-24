Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/35
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      HX8012/35
      Overall rating / 5

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      AirFloss

      AirFloss

      Interdental - Nozzles

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

        Removes plaque where brushing can’t

        • w/ 2 Nozzles
        Technology that cleans with a touch

        Technology that cleans with a touch

        AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.*

        Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Items included

          AirFloss Nozzle
          2

        • Cleaning performance

          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6mos

        • Design and finishing

          Nozzle color
          • Pink with pink tip
          • Pink with white tip

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • US Patients; A 3-Month In-Home Use Test to Assess Product Usage Using Philips Sonicare AirFloss. S. Krell, A. Kaler, J. Wei

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order