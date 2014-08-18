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    • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      HX8012/35

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

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      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      Removes plaque where brushing can’t

      • w/ 2 Nozzles
      Technology that cleans with a touch

      Technology that cleans with a touch

      AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

      Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Nozzle color
        • Pink with pink tip
        • Pink with white tip

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6mos

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      • than manual toothbrushing alone

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