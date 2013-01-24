Steam Irons

Home
      Intelligent & Powerful
      Fast & Durable
      Easy & Efficient

      Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron

      Iron from jeans to silk on a single setting

      Easier and faster ironing

      Philips Azur Elite

      Steam Iron

      What if you could use your steam iron on any clothing item without worrying about burns? Our exclusive OptimalTEMP technology gives the perfect combination of heat and steam for faster crease removal, with no burns on absolutely any ironable fabric – guaranteed.
      100% safe on all ironable fabrics
      Fast, effortless crease removal
      Powerful, consistent steam output
      Ultimate gliding performance with our SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      A steam iron that automatically shuts off when left un attended
      Suggested retail price: $199.00
      Guaranteed no burns on any ironable fabric
       

      The PerfectCare Steam Iron can be used on any fabric, from silk to jeans, without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or temperature settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. The steam iron is ready for any fabric, anytime.

      More steam power to blast away creases
       

      More steam means faster, more effective ironing. Strong continuous steam performance combines with intense bursts at the touch of a button for even the most stubborn creases.

      Ultimate gliding performance soleplate
       

      Philips PerfectCare steam iron comes with SteamGlide Plus soleplate, that delivers the ultimate gliding performance on any fabric with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean steam iron.

      PerfectCare

      PerfectCare PowerLife

      PerfectCare

      $129.00
      GC3920/24
      PerfectCare

      PerfectCare PowerLife

      PerfectCare

      $159.00
      GC3929/64
      Azur Elite

      Azur Elite Steam Iron

      Azur Elite

      $199.00
      GC5031/20
      Innovative technology
      • OptimalTEMP
      • OptimalTEMP
      • OptimalTEMP

      Power
      • Up to 2400 W
      • Up to 2400 W
      • Up to 2400 W

      Continuous steam
      • Up to 45 g/min
      • Up to 45 g/min
      • Up to 55 g/min

      Steam Boost
      • Up to 180 g
      • Up to 185 g
      • Up to 240 g

      Soleplate
      • SteamGlide Plus
      • SteamGlide Plus
      • SteamGlide Plus

      Water tank
      • 300ml
      • 300ml
      • 350ml

      Drip-stop technology
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Descaling solution
      • Self-clean
      • Self-clean
      • Yes

      Safety Auto off
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      Philips PerfectCare PowerLife Steam Iron
      Suggested retail price: $199.00

