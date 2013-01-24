Steam Irons

Intelligent & Powerful
Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron
Iron from jeans to silk on a single setting
Easier and faster ironing
Philips Azur Elite
Steam Iron
What if you could use your steam iron on any clothing item without worrying about burns? Our exclusive OptimalTEMP technology gives the perfect combination of heat and steam for faster crease removal, with no burns on absolutely any ironable fabric – guaranteed.
What do customers say about Philips PerfectCare Steam Iron
Find the best steam iron for you
PerfectCare PowerLife
PerfectCare
Philips shop price$129.00*
GC3920/24
PerfectCare PowerLife
PerfectCare
Philips shop price$159.00*
GC3929/64
Azur Elite Steam Iron
Azur Elite
Philips shop price$199.00*
GC5031/20
Innovative technology
Power
Continuous steam
Steam Boost
Soleplate
Water tank
Drip-stop technology
Descaling solution
Safety Auto off
* Suggested retail price
