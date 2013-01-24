Home
    Garment Steamers

    StyleTouch Pure Handheld Garment Steamer

    Hand Held Garment Steamers

    Standing Garment Steamers

      The easy way to look your best every day

      StyleTouch Pure

      Handheld garment steamer

      Easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate – no burns guaranteed. Use the handheld garment steamer vertically or horizontally to easily remove creases from difficult-to-iron clothes. Lightweight and compact designs makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!
      Philips Handheld Garment Steamer
      check-symbol
      Our most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
      check-symbol
      Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
      check-symbol
      No ironing board needed
      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Why a handheld steamer?

      A handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

      New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

        New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats. Once you’re finished with your clothes, you’ll need to learn how to descale your garment steamer.

          Wattage
          • 1300W
          • 1600W
          • 2000W

          Heat Up Time
          • Less than 1 min
          • Less than 1 min
          • Less than 1 min

          Continuous Steam
          • 24g/min
          • 32g/min
          • 40g/min

          Variable Steam
          • On/Off
          • 5 settings
          • 5 settings

          Steam Duration
          • up to 7 mins
          • up to 90 mins
          • up to 90 mins

          Water Tank Capacity
          • Detachable
          • 70ml
          • 1.6L
          • Removable
          • 1.8L
          • Removable

          Telescopic Pole
          • -
          • V
          • V

          Steam Hose Length
          • -
          • 1.4m
          • 1.3m

          Key Features
          • 1. SmartFlow heated soleplate.
          • 2. Horizontal and vertical steam.
          • -
          • 1.Unique hang & lock
          • 2. AirStretch technology
          • 3. SmartFlow steam plate
          • 4. XL steam plate

          Brush
          • Yes
          • Yes
          • Yes

          Storage Pouch
          • Yes
          • -
          • -

          Protection gloves
          • Yes
          • Yes
          • Yes

          Pleat maker / Crease attachment
          • -
          • Yes
          • -

          Built-in hanger
          • -
          • Yes
          • Yes
          * Suggested retail price

