Hand Held Garment Steamers
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.
New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats. Once you’re finished with your clothes, you’ll need to learn how to descale your garment steamer.
|
Steam&Go Garment Steamer
Steam&Go
Philips shop price$129.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
DailyTouch Garment Steamer
EasyTouch Plus
Philips shop price$149.00*
Garment Steamer
|
ComfortTouch Air Garment Steamer
ComfortTouch
Philips shop price$299.00*
Garment Steamer
|
|
|
|
Wattage
|
|
|
|
Heat Up Time
|
|
|
|
Continuous Steam
|
|
|
|
Variable Steam
|
|
|
|
Steam Duration
|
|
|
|
Water Tank Capacity
|
|
|
|
Telescopic Pole
|
|
|
|
Steam Hose Length
|
|
|
|
Key Features
|
|
|
|
Brush
|
|
|
|
Storage Pouch
|
|
|
|
Protection gloves
|
|
|
|
Pleat maker / Crease attachment
|
|
|
|
Built-in hanger
|
|
|
|
|
|