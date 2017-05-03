Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...
It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...
Over time, steam irons can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your steam irons. Learn how to descale a steam iron below.
Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips steam iron’s lifespan. Your Philips steam iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron. your Philips steam iron. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail. To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips steam iron: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.
Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips steam iron’s lifespan. Your Philips steam iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron. your Philips steam iron. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
We recommend descaling your iron every 1-2 months. By cleaning your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and the lifetime of your appliance will be longer.
When you are always using demineralized water, there will be no limestone built up in your iron. However, in some irons the descaling light will blink based on the time that the appliance is been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the iron again.
Yes, we recommend descaling your Philips iron every 1-2 months. The Quick Calc release collects many loose calc particles, but not all. By descaling your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and your appliance will have a longer lifetime.
When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your iron model number on your iron (it should look like GCXXXX ). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual.
If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your iron model number on your iron (it should look like GCXXXX ). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
Call us: 1300 363 391 Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST
Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.
Call us: 1300 363 391
Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST
|Explore Philips range of ironing appliances
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.