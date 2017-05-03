Search terms

      How to Descale a Steam Iron

      descale steam generators
      descale steam irons
      descale garment steamers

      Steam generators

      Steam irons

      Garment steamers

      How to clean your Philips steam iron

      descale steam generators

      Steam generators

      descale steam irons

      Steam irons

      descale garment steamers

      Garment steamers

      Select your steam iron

      Which steam iron do I have?
      FAQs
      Contact Us
      product type number

      You can find the product name on the side of your steam iron

       

      It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...

      Why descale a steam iron?

      Over time, steam irons can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your steam irons. Learn how to descale a steam iron below.

      How to Clean a Steam Iron

      Self Clean function

      All Philips steam irons

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
      2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
      3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
      4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
      5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 

      How to Descale a Philips Steam Iron

      Watch now

      Quick Calc Release function

      Azur Performer Plus (GC4501, GC4510, GC4511, GC4512, GC4513, GC4514, GC4520, GC4521, GC4522, GC4523) | Azur Pro ( GC4880, GC4884, GC4885)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      1. Unplug the appliance and make sure that the appliance is cool
      2. Lie the iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock at the back of your iron.
      3. Remove the scale container. Empty, rinse and dry it.
      4. Wipe away any scale or residue around the opening on the iron. Re-insert the container and lock in place. 

      How to Use Quick Calc Clean Function

      Watch now

      Quick Calc Release function

      Azur Elite (GC503X) | Azur Elite Avanced (GC493X) | Azur (GC490X, GC45XX)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      1. Unplug the appliance and make sure that the appliance is cool
      2. Hold the appliance in vertical position over the sink. Flip up the lever of Quick Calc Release collector, and pull it out
      3. Clean the Quick Calc Release collector with water
      4. Gently shake the appliance to allow scale particles to fall out
      5. Insert the Quick Calc Release collector back into the appliance and push down the lever ("click") to lock the collector.

      How to Clean Azur Elite & Azur Advanced Steam Iron

      Watch now

      Built-in Calc Container function 

      Azur Performer Plus (GC4506, GC4515, GC4516, GC4517, GC4518, GC4519, GC4525, GC4526, GC4527, GC4528) | Azur Pro (GC4881, GC4882, GC4886, GC4887, GC4889)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
      2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
      3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
      4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
      5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 

      How to Clean Philips Steam Iron – Built-In Calc Container

      Watch now

      FAQ's about Descaling Philips Steam Irons

      Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my steam iron?

      Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips steam iron's lifespan. Your Philips steam iron has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

       


      We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips steam iron: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.

       

      Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steam iron. your Philips steam iron. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.

       

      To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

      • Using perfumed washing softener
      • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
      • Spritzing perfumed water after ironing or steaming

      How often should I descale my iron for best steaming results over time?

      We recommend descaling your iron every 1-2 months. By cleaning your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and the lifetime of your appliance will be longer.

      Do I need to descale my steam iron even though I always use demineralized water?

      When you are always using demineralized water, there will be no limestone built up in your iron. However, in some irons the descaling light will blink based on the time that the appliance is been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the iron again.

      Do I need to descale my steam iron even though I'm always emptying my Quick Calc Release?

      Yes, we recommend descaling your Philips iron every 1-2 months. The Quick Calc release collects many loose calc particles, but not all. By descaling your iron regularly, all calc particles will be removed and your appliance will have a longer lifetime.

      I'm not sure what iron model I have and which descaling routine should I use

      When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual.

      If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your iron model number on your iron (it should look like GCXXXX ). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care

      Contact us

      For any questions or queries about your Philips Garment Care products


      Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.

       

      Call us: 1300 363 391 

       

      Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST

      Chat now
      Email

      Explore Philips range of ironing appliances

      Steam Irons
      Steam Generator Irons
      Garment Steamers

