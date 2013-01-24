Garment Steamers

Home
      Revive delicate clothes with steam

      Advanced standing steamers

      ClearTouch Air
      Garment steamer

      De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — even the most delicate silk — with powerful steam. Our innovative AirStretch technology uses gentle suction to stretch fabric flat for better results with every stroke.   
      GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame
      AirStretch technology
      AirStretch technology for better results in one go.
      Powerful steam
      Powerful steam for crisp, professional results.
      Hang&Lock to keep clothes in place when you steam
      Hang&Lock to keep clothes in place while you steam.
      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk
      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk.

      Why a standing steamer?

      A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

      Deep-penetrating steam

      AirStretch makes steaming easier

       

      Using adjustable suction, our innovative AirStretch technology gently stretches fabric and holds it close to the steam plate — for deeper penetration and quicker results with one hand.
      Powerful steam

      Powerful steam

       

      2000 watt power provides 40 g/min of penetrating steam to tackle wrinkles and creases quickly.
      Hang & Lock for steadiness

      Hang & Lock for steadiness

       

       

      Hang & Lock holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

       
      Safe on all fabrics

      Safe on all fabrics

       

      The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

      Find the best garment steamer for you

      Steam&Go 2-in-1

      Steam&Go

      Steam&Go 2-in-1

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      Handheld garment steamer
      Compare with current
      DailyTouch

      Steam&Go 2-in-1

      DailyTouch

      Philips shop price
      $149.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare with current
      ClearTouch Air

      StyleTouch Pure

      ClearTouch Air

      Philips shop price
      $299.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare with current

      Wattage
      • 1200W
      • 1600W
      • 2000W

      Heat Up Time
      • Horizontal- up to 90sec
      • Vertical- up ro 45 sec
      • up to 1 min
      • up to 1 min

      Continuous Steam
      • 24g/min
      • 33g/min
      • 40g/min

      Variable Steam
      • Continuous Steam
      • High/low
      • 3 settings

      Steam Duration
      • up to 5 mins
      • up to 45 mins
      • up to 60mins

      Water Tank Capacity
      • Detachable
      • 60ml
      • 1.4L
      • Removable
      • 1.2L
      • Removable

      Telescopic Pole
      • -
      • V
      • V

      Steam Hose Length
      • -
      • 1.4m
      • 1.3m

      Key Features
      • 1. SmartFlow heated soleplate.
      • 2. Horizontal and vertical steam.
      • -
      • 1.Unique hang & lock
      • 2. AirStretch technology
      • 3. SmartFlow steam plate
      • 4. XL steam plate

      Brush
      • V
      • V
      • -

      Storage Pouch
      • V
      • -
      • -

      Protection gloves
      • -
      • V
      • V

      Pleat maker / Crease attachment
      • -
      • V
      • V

      Built-in hanger
      • -
      • V
      • -
      * Suggested retail price

      GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame
      GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame

      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Suggested retail price: $149.00