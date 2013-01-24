  • Free delivery nation wide

      The garment steamer safely dewrinkles and refreshes all your clothes with SmartFlow heated plate that is safe for all fabrics. Our compact clothes steamer heats in seconds to steam vertically and horizontally for better results*.

      vertical-and-horizontal-icon
      Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
      smart flow icon
      SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*
      check-symbol
      Compact design, ideal for storing and used as a travel steamer
      check-symbol
      No ironing board needed
      *Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Why a handheld garment steamer?

      A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

      Why a steamer?

      A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items

       

      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

      It’s easy to steam clothes with Steam&Go Plus Garment Steamer

       

      If you’re new to steaming clothes, you’ll be surprised how fast and easy it is to do.

       

      Steam&Go Plus takes just 45 seconds to heat and is ready to use. Then you can use the handheld steamer vertically and horizontally to refresh clothes. And with a few tips, you’ll steam clothes with ease. Safely steam all fabrics from silk to cashmere, and jackets to pleats.

       

      • How to steam a blouse with a collar with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        blouse

      • How to steam a cashmere sweater with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        cashmere

      • How to steam chino pants with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        chinopants video thumbnail

      • How to steam a jacket with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        jacket video thumbnail

      • How to steam a pleated skirt with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        skirt video thumbnail

      • How to steam delicate fabrics with Philips StyleTouch Pure steamer

        delicate fabrics

          more control less effort

          Minimum wrinkles
          Minimum effort

           

          Effortlessly de-wrinkle and refresh even delicate clothes with no burns. The Steam&Go Plus handheld garment steamer heats up in 45 seconds. Steam vertically or horizontally for better results. Detachable water tank makes it easy to refill anytime.
          Steam&Go Handheld steamer being used on pants horizontally

          Vertical and horizontal Clothes steaming

           

          Hold the Steam&Go Plus garment steamer upright to easily steam hanging clothes. To treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, lay your clothes on a flat surface. Then tip the handheld steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, drips or loss of steam.
          A view of the Steam&Go garment steamers heated plate

          Steam all your delicates
          — worry-free

           

          Safely steam even your delicate clothes. Our SmartFlow heated plate is safe for all fabrics and avoids wet spots. Whether you use handheld garment steamer vertically or horizontally, it helps press your fabric for even better results*.
          Packing the Steam&Go travel steamer in luggage

          Travel steamer
          with compact design

           

          With its ergonomic design, our portable clothes steamer is light, comfortable and easy to use. Its small hand-held design makes it very easy to store when not in use and a fantastic travel steamer.

           

          Find the best garment steamer for you

          Handheld steamer

          Handheld Garment Steamer

          Handheld steamer

          $69.95*
          Handheld garment steamer
          Compare with current
          Steam&Go

          Steam&Go Plus Garment Steamer

          Steam&Go

          $129.00*
          Handheld garment steamer
          Compare with current

          Power
          • 1000W
          • 1300W

          Continuous steam
          • up to 20 g/min
          • up to 24 g/min

          Water tank

          • 60 ml, not detachable
          • 70 ml, detachable

          Steaming autonomy
          • 1 garment
          • 1 or 2 garments

          Steam plate
          • Plastic
          • SmartFlow Heated plate

          Special Technology
          • -
          • Horizontal & Vertical steaming

          Calc Management
          • -
          • -

          Accessories
          • Brush
          • Brush
          • Glove
          • Heat-resistant storage bag
          * Suggested retail price

